Better Lyme disease treatments on the horizon as tick season returns

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, tick season is back and so is the threat of Lyme disease. But, there is good news on the medical front. Two new studies point to better treatment on the horizon.

This is really good news. Lyme disease cases jumped by more than 40% from 2022 to 2023, likely because of climate change.

Now, the main treatment for Lyme Disease is doxycycline. But that might change.

Researchers at Northwestern University were looking for a better way to target the bacteria that cause Lyme disease, Borrelia burgdorferi. And here's what they found: an antibiotic from the penicillin family called piperacillin wiped out the infection in mice. And get this, it worked at a dose 100 times lower than doxycycline.

That's good news because antibiotics kill good bacteria along with the bad. And doxycycline is known to cause a lot of gut problems. Plus, it also doesn’t work for about 1 in 5 people, and young kids can’t take it. So, piperacillin could be a better option at a lower dose with fewer side effects. However, it still needs to be tested in people with Lyme disease first.

If Lyme disease is not treated early, it can spread to your heart, nervous system, and joints. Right now, about 1 in 4 cases lead to Lyme arthritis, causing swelling and pain. It most often affects one or both knees, but it can also affect other joints. Without treatment, it can lead to permanent damage.

Now, in another study, researchers examined joint fluid from Lyme arthritis patients. And what they found were lingering pieces of bacterial cell walls called peptidoglycan. They’re now working on ways to target these remnants, which could potentially help people when standard treatments don’t work.

But until better treatments are available, prevention is key. Ticks live in grassy, brushy, and wooded areas — and even on animals. It’s important to use an Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent when you’re outside. I also highly recommend checking your clothes and your entire body, especially in warm, moist areas, for ticks after spending time outdoors.

If you find a tick, remove it and save it. And call your doctor if you develop symptoms like fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash.

Ticks are in every Michigan county, so stay alert and act quickly if you get a tick bite.