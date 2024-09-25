Brett Favre's Parkinson's diagnosis reignites questions about football's link to brain disease

In today’s Health Alert, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre revealed he has Parkinson's disease. His diagnosis shines a spotlight on the link between head injuries in contact sports and brain disease.

First of all, I want to wish Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre all the best as he faces this journey with Parkinson’s. While there is no cure, medications, and therapy can help manage the disease.

Parkinson's is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement. It happens when neurons - or nerve cells in the brain - that produce the chemical messenger dopamine start to break down or die. This can lead to symptoms like:



Tremors or shaking

Muscle stiffness

Slow movement

Speech changes

Balance and coordination issues and

Difficulty walking

As for research on concussions and Parkinson’s, let me first say that the exact cause of Parkinson’s is still unknown.

However, a 2023 study of 729 people found that those who played organized football had a 61% higher chance of being diagnosed with Parkinson’s or having symptoms compared to those in other organized sports.

In addition, earlier research suggests that contact sports may increase the risk of other neurodegenerative diseases , like Alzheimer’s, ALS, and CTE - chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Favre mentioned that when his head hit the turf, he heard ringing in his ears and saw stars. Those are common symptoms of a concussion, along with headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and blurry vision.

Now, a concussion is a brain injury caused by a blow or jolt to the head or body. This impact causes the brain to move quickly inside the skull, possibly hitting the sides.

But it’s not just football or other contact sports to be concerned about. The most common cause of concussions is falling. And there have been multiple studies that have found that even one concussion can raise a person’s risk of Parkinson’s by over 55%.

So, if you or a loved one ever experiences a concussion or head injury, please see a doctor right away. They can evaluate the severity and recommend the best treatment.

Treatment usually involves:



Resting your brain—both physically and mentally.

Limiting activities in the first 48 hours, especially those that require focus.

Gradually returning to normal activities—starting slow and increasing bit by bit.

Most people recover within a few weeks with proper care. But if symptoms get worse or don’t improve, it’s important to see a doctor again.