Canadian wildfires could worsen nationwide shortage of asthma medication albuterol

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the asthma medication albuterol is still on the FDA Drug Shortages list. And with the raging fires in Canada causing air quality problems across the US, this could place extra strain on an already thin supply.

Between the drifting smoke and pollen season, it’s important that we keep a close eye on this situation. But I do want to make it clear that it’s only the liquid form of albuterol that’s been in short supply since October. The shortage does not include albuterol inhalers.

Now, the liquid form is most often used at hospitals in a medical device called a nebulizer. The nebulizer turns the medication into a mist that patients inhale. It’s very effective and works quickly.

What happens when you have asthma is your airways can become inflamed and narrow – especially when exposed to irritants like smoke and pollen. You can end up with symptoms like coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, or tightness. And what the medication does, is it relaxes the muscles around the airways, allowing the air passages to open up. And that makes it easier to breathe. Now, it's not only asthmatics that use albuterol, but also people with COPD, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, and pneumonia. So it’s an important treatment.

There are two alternative medicines - levalbuterol and formoterol – that are available if liquid albuterol is out of stock. People can also use albuterol inhalers, they just might need to take more puffs. But patients should first talk to their family doctor and not make any changes themselves.

As for what to be aware of if you have asthma, here’s what I recommend:

Our current poor air quality may cause extra stress. But please don’t use take more medication than prescribed, as overusing can cause side effects. Plus, it could actually make your asthma worse. If you’re concerned, talk to your doctor.

Also, avoid exposure to known triggers like cigarette smoke, dust, and pollen. Best to reduce any outside activities and stay indoors when air quality levels are bad.

Now when you're inside your home, use an at-home asthma air purifier and keep all doors and windows shut. If you go outside, best to use a high-quality mask like an N-95.

And be sure to check your medicine supply to make sure you’re not low or that the medicine has expired. If your asthma symptoms get worse, or if there’s no improvement, call your doctor right away or seek emergency treatment.

