Cases of RSV start to rise in United States; CDC warns of regional increases

(WXYZ) — Cases of RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — are starting to rise among children in parts of the Southeast. The CDC recently issued a health advisory to alert healthcare professionals about these regional increases, which typically signal the beginning of the RSV season nationwide.

In late July, cases began rising in the south. And according to the CDC, they’ve more than doubled over the past month. Currently, there’s been an uptick in severe cases of RSV among young children in Florida and Georgia. Now, historically, these regional increases usually indicate that RSV season has kicked off. And increased activity will soon spread across the north and west over the next two to three months.

RSV is a common respiratory virus and is highly contagious. Symptoms can range from mild cold-like symptoms to severe lower respiratory tract infections, such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia. While it typically leads to mild illness in healthy individuals, it can have a more severe impact on infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. RSV is a leading cause of hospitalization for infants under 1 year of age in the United States. Infants are especially vulnerable due to their underdeveloped immune systems and smaller airways. They can struggle to clear mucus from their lungs, which can make it harder to breathe properly, and they end up hospitalized.

Every year, RSV infections result in approximately 80,000 hospital admissions and as many as 300 fatalities in children under the age of five.

The CDC said it is encouraging doctors to administer new immunizations for babies and adults over the age of 60.

An RSV antibody called Beyfortus — also known as nirsevimab — was recently approved by the FDA. It’s for infants under the age of 8 months, with at-risk children eligible for a second dose until they reach about 18 months of age. This antibody will be available sometime in early October and provides protection for about six months.

Additionally, the FDA has approved Abrysvo. It’s the first vaccine to prevent RSV in newborns and is given to pregnant women between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy. It, too, offers protection to newborns for roughly six months. However, Abrysvo for pregnant women still needs a recommendation from the CDC, which is expected to meet in October.

Lastly, there are two approved vaccines for adults aged 60 and above, one from Pfizer and another from GlaxoSmithKline. It’s important that all seniors discuss the vaccines with their health care providers first to make sure it’s the right fit for them.