CDC reportedly plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines

(WXYZ) — In today's Health Alert, the CDC is reportedly considering ending COVID-19 isolation guidelines, though the agency has provided no official confirmation.

Currently, the CDC recommends that people infected with COVID-19 isolate for five days. However, according to press reports, unnamed agency officials said individuals with mild COVID may soon be able to end isolation if they have been fever-free without the help of medication for 24 hours. Also, their symptoms must be mild and improving.

Again, it’s important to note that the CDC has not updated its COVID guidelines and said they have nothing to announce at this time. But, as for when this might happen, press reports state that discussions are at an early stage, but come April or late spring, the CDC may release new guidance for public feedback.

Remember, COVID has not changed. It is still quite contagious and dangerous for many people. It’s deadlier than the flu, and people can suffer from long-term effects. But what has changed is people’s attitudes. Isolating for five days means people miss out on work or school even if they are only mildly sick. This can discourage testing, which places some people at risk of getting seriously sick if they don’t seek treatment.

Oregon Health Authority recommends that instead of isolating for a specific number of days, people stay home until they’ve been fever-free for 24 hours without medication, and symptoms are getting better. They also advise wearing a mask when around others for ten days, which aligns with the CDC’s policy. Since this change, Oregon hasn't seen a significant increase in community transmission or severity, according to health data.

When looking at national data, we currently have about 20,000 individuals hospitalized, and about 2,300 people are losing their lives every week due to COVID. Now, the number of deaths is much lower than in 2021, which is also the last year the CDC updated its COVID-19 guidelines. But this also shows that too many people are still dying from this virus and that any new guidelines need to be well thought out. Especially for our vulnerable groups like those aged 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.

On the plus side, our vaccines are still working. Research found they were 54 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infection in adults. Additionally, treatments like Paxlovid have proven successful, reducing COVID-19-related hospital admissions or deaths by about 88% compared to a placebo.

Whatever decisions the CDC makes regarding guideline changes, they will carefully weigh the pros and cons, relying on evidence and science to help ensure the safety of our communities.