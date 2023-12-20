CDC reports JN.1 COVID-19 subvariant spreading quickly

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the CDC estimates that the COVID-19 variant JN.1 is now the fastest-growing variant in the US - and has become the dominant strain in the Northeast.

According to recent CDC data, JN.1 is causing more than one in five COVID cases across the US. However, in the Northeast, it’s responsible for about a third of the new cases. JN.1 is the offspring of BA.2.86, the variant that caused concern this past summer due to the 35 mutations on the spike protein.

Now, numbers started rising this fall. And between late November and mid-December, the number of cases of JN.1 doubled here in the US. This was most certainly influenced by holiday travel and lower immunity. You see, only about 18% of adults have got the latest COVID booster shot.

This is unfortunate, and we’re now seeing a rise in hospitalizations. The CDC says COVID-related hospitalizations have risen 51% just in the last four weeks.

The symptoms of JN.1 are pretty much like what we've seen with other strains. For example, fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, nausea, headache, muscle or body aches, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

As for the vaccine and immunity, the World Health Organization said that JN.1’s genetic features may give it an advantage when it comes to evading prior immunity. Early testing suggested that vaccine antibodies may not work as well against this variant. That could be why we’re seeing cases rapidly increasing in many parts of the world. Even in countries with high vaccination rates like the U.K. and Singapore, there's been a big jump in hospitalizations since JN.1 became dominant.

Having said that, the World Health Organization and the CDC still expect the latest shot to be effective and increase protection against JN.1. Both these health agencies - and myself - recommend not just keeping up to date on COVID vaccines, but also wearing a medical-grade face mask in busy places and wash hands often.

With the holidays upon us, we’re seeing more friends and family than usual which gives the virus extra opportunity to spread. So, If you experience any cold-like symptoms, it's a good idea to take a COVID test and stay home if it's positive. And please consider getting vaccinated if you’re eligible.