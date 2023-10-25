CDC warns key drug to keep babies safe is running short as RSV cases rise

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, virus season has begun and cases of RSV are on the rise. The CDC recently issued a health alert concerning a short supply of a vital drug that helps protect infants from this contagious virus.

It’s very disheartening that we’re facing a shortage of a drug that can help protect our most vulnerable children. Beyfortus, also known as nirsevimab, is a single injection and comes in two doses - 50 and 100 milligrams. But only the larger dose is in limited supply.

The long-acting antibody received approval back in July. Those eligible include babies entering their first RSV season who are under the age of 8 months. A second dose is allowed for young children between 8 and 19 months who are entering their second RSV season and at high risk of a severe infection.

So who is affected by this drug shortage? Well, it all comes down to a child's weight. Infants under 11 pounds receive the 50mg dose, while those over 11 pounds get the 100mg dose. That means bigger babies are the ones most impacted by the limited supply.

Right now, the CDC is recommending that babies over 11 lbs who are younger than six months or have underlying conditions be prioritized to receive the 100 mg dose.

As for the shortage's cause, drug company Sanofi noted an overwhelming demand for the antibody, particularly the higher dose. However, they are actively working to expedite the supply.

Using two 50-milligram doses for the bigger babies sounds good, but it’s not a viable solution. It could deplete the available supply of the smaller doses, which are crucial for our littlest babies. Infants are especially vulnerable to RSV due to their underdeveloped immune systems and smaller airways. They can struggle to clear mucus from their lungs, which can make it harder to breathe properly. And that’s how they end up hospitalized.

As for alternative options, an older drug called Palivizumab is available for some babies. The antibody is a monthly shot given during the RSV season to vulnerable infants born preterm or with lung and congenital heart conditions.

Another choice is the new vaccine Abrysvo, which can be given to expectant mothers between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy. If pregnant mothers receive the vaccine, their newborns won't need Beyfortus as protection lasts approximately six months.