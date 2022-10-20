Chemical hair-straightening products linked to uterine cancer, study finds

(WXYZ) — A new study revealed women who frequently use hair-straightening products might have an increased risk of uterine cancer.

This is a major study by the National Institutes of Health. Women who use chemical hair-straightening products, especially Black women, need to heed this warning. That’s because researchers found those who frequently used these types of products were more than twice as likely to develop uterine cancer compared to women who did not use hair-straightening products.

Now, how did the researchers uncover this concerning information? Well, over 10 years, they collected information from over 33,400 American women between the ages of 35 and 74. After crunching the data, researchers estimated 1.64% of participants would develop uterine cancer by the age of 70. But for women who frequently used these products, that risk increased by 4.05%, which is more than double.

Now, the term "frequently used" was defined as more than four times in the past 12 months. And of the participants who said they regularly used chemical hair straighteners, 60% identified as Black women. What’s also concerning is that this group tends to use these products at a younger age than other races, and they use multiple products at the same time.

The study did not collect information on brands or ingredients. However, the researchers did say that several chemicals found in straighteners such as parabens, bisphenol A, metals and formaldehyde and could contribute to the increased risk of uterine cancer. Absorption of these chemicals could be made worse by burns and lesions caused by straightening products. On top of that, hair products for Black women can contain harsher chemical formulations and some have been shown to have multiple chemicals that can disrupt hormones.

Uterine cancer is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system. It can develop when mutations happen in the DNA cells of the uterus and endometrium. There are two types. The most common is endometrial cancer, which develops in the endometrium, the inner lining of the uterus. And there’s also uterine sarcoma, which develops in the myometrium, the muscle wall of the uterus.

Now typically, uterine cancer happens after menopause and tends to be more common in women who are obese. You can’t fully prevent uterine cancer, but controlling diabetes, maintaining a healthy weight and getting an annual pelvic examination are highly recommended.

Symptoms to look out for include:

Vaginal bleeding between periods before menopause

Vaginal bleeding or spotting post-menopause

Lower abdominal pain or cramping in the pelvis

Post-menopausal white or clear vaginal discharge

If over 40, extremely prolonged, heavy or frequent vaginal bleeding

As for using hair-straightening chemical products, I want to stress that this study only found a strong association between the products and uterine cancer. It did not determine whether the products actually cause cancer. More research is needed to confirm the findings and identify which chemicals, if any, are the culprits.

