Child illness outbreaks: Hand, foot, and mouth disease at Detroit preschool

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Contagious viruses are infecting young children and shutting down educational schools in Detroit.

Seventeen children fell sick at a Detroit preschool due to hand, foot, and mouth disease. And students at an elementary school are experiencing an unusually high rate of flu-like symptoms. Tragically, one of them — a kindergartener — died.

While the viruses at the two facilities share similar symptoms, it’s unlikely that they’re connected. The 17 children at the preschool called Focus: Hope Center for Children were reported to have hand, foot, and mouth disease. This is usually a mild viral infection most commonly caused by a coxsackievirus.

Symptoms can include fever, sore throat and feeling sick. Typically, one to two days after the fever starts, blister-like sores can develop on the tongue, gums and inside of the cheeks. Children can also develop a skin rash on their hands and feet.

Now, the illness that shut down the Marcus Garvey Academy appears to be different. While symptoms also include fever and vomiting, the telltale mouth sores and rash that come with hand, foot and mouth disease have not been reported. Plus, hand, foot, and mouth disease is rarely fatal. So, it could be the flu or a flu-like virus that has sickened many of the students at the early grade levels, including the kindergartener that died.

Flu, unfortunately, can lead to serious problems and death. So far this season, there’s been 106 pediatric flu deaths. As a father, it’s heartbreaking when a child dies, and I’d like to pass along my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the kindergartener.

Two of my sons — who rarely ever get sick — have GI flu-like symptoms right now. So, I’m keeping a close eye on them and making sure they get plenty of fluids.

One of the main concerns with illnesses that cause vomiting is dehydration. Severe dehydration can cause children to become sleepy or lethargic and lead to serious complications including seizures, kidney damage, brain damage and death.

So what should parents look out for?

Well, the Detroit Health Department is advising parents and caregivers of children ages 4 to 7 to monitor them for symptoms. Watch for fever, headache, lethargy, stomach pain and nausea or vomiting.

The bottom line is not to brush off your child’s symptoms. And if they show signs I just mentioned or if you’re concerned for any reason, then seek medical attention right away. Always trust your gut and err on the side of caution.

