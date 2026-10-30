Clocks turn back this weekend: How to prepare as daylight saving time ends

(WXYZ) — Daylight saving time is ending, and clocks are turning back this weekend. We’re gaining an extra hour of sleep, but how might the time change affect your health?

Most people adjust more easily when we fall back to standard time than when we spring forward. That said, the time change can still throw off our internal body clock. That’s because our bodies follow a natural 24-hour cycle called the circadian rhythm. It helps regulate when we feel sleepy and when we feel alert.

So, while we may get to enjoy an extra hour of sleep Sunday morning, come evening time, some people start feeling sleepy earlier. That’s because their internal body clock hasn’t fully adjusted to the new time. But instead of going to bed, they may stay up because the clock says it’s too early for bedtime.

Now, when you push yourself to stay awake, that can make it more difficult to adjust. You might find it harder to fall asleep or stay asleep over the next few nights. It’s similar to jet lag and can cause people to feel tired, groggy, less alert or even moody for a few days.

Also, even though our work or school schedules stay the same, our bodies may still be following the old time schedule. So, we may feel out of sync because everything is happening an hour earlier until we adjust.

About 1 in 3 American adults aren’t getting the recommended amount of sleep. Adults generally need at least seven hours a night.

Too little sleep is linked to problems like heart disease, obesity and difficulties with memory and concentration. So we really need to make sleep a priority.

As for how to prepare for the change, here are a few simple steps to help your body adjust.

First, try shifting your bedtime and wake-up time by about 15 minutes in the days leading up to the time change.

Second, get some natural light in the morning. Take a walk outside if you can, or sit near a sunny window. Morning light is important, as it can reset your internal clock.

Third, watch your evening habits. Avoid caffeine late in the day, put your phone away before bed and try not to eat a large meal right before bed.

And finally, keep your sleep schedule consistent, including on weekends. Focus on getting enough quality sleep every night. Sleep helps your brain and body recover and recharge.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show

Dr. Partha Nandi

Losing a parent can be especially difficult for a child, particularly when the loss is sudden. Dr. Partha Nandi, MD, explores how children experience grief and how their age and past experiences can shape the way they cope. Annabelle, who lost her father in a motorcycle crash when she was 9, shares her story and how a grief program helped her understand that she wasn’t alone. A therapist also joins Nandi to discuss how parents and caregivers can help children work through grief and why talking about their feelings can make a difference. Tune in Sunday, Nov.1 at 5 p.m.

