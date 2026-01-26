Cold weather isn't the blame for making you sick, but here's how it plays a role

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, if you’ve ever been told to bundle up or you’ll get sick, you’re not alone. However, research shows that cold temperatures don’t cause infections on their own. Instead, they influence factors that can make it easier to get infected.

It’s unfortunate, but cold and dry air does help germs live longer. Research shows viruses like the flu and coronaviruses stay infectious longer in colder, low-humidity conditions.

It’s also very dry in winter, and that affects how respiratory droplets behave. When we talk, breathe, sneeze or cough, we release droplets, and these can quickly dry out and shrink. Smaller particles can hang in the air longer, leaving more chances for someone to breathe them in.

Plus, our defenses can be affected. Breathing in cold air cools the inside of your nose and airways, causing blood vessels to shrink. With less blood flow, immune cells don’t work as well, making it easier for viruses to take hold before your body can fight them off.

On top of that, the mucus in our airways can also be affected by the cold. The job of mucus is to trap germs and move them out. But when it dries out, that system doesn’t work as well.

So while cold air doesn’t create viruses, it can give them an advantage once you’re exposed.

In winter, with the cold temperatures and shorter days, people spend more time indoors and often close together. With windows closed and poor ventilation, virus-containing droplets can build up and linger longer in the air. We also get less sun exposure, which means less Vitamin D. This vitamin helps support the immune system, so low levels can make it harder to fight off germs.

So what can people do? Try improving indoor ventilation by opening windows for a few minutes each day. If it’s too cold, air purifiers with HEPA filters can help, or turn on exhaust fans in the kitchen and bathroom to keep air moving. Keeping indoor humidity at a healthy level also helps keep airways moist and makes it harder for viruses to linger.

Of course, don’t forget to wash your hands often, avoid touching your face and stay home when you’re sick. Be sure to take care of your immune health with good sleep, balanced nutrition and talking with your health care provider about vitamin D if you’re concerned.

Cold weather doesn’t make you sick by itself. But it can set the stage for viruses to survive, spread and slip past our defenses.

