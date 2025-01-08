Coughing? Sneezing? Fever? Here's how to tell what you might have

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, with coughing, sneezing, and other symptoms going around, how can you tell which illness you might have?

Since symptoms often overlap, it can be tough to tell the difference between respiratory viruses. But whether you need to know what you’re infected with usually comes down to this: Are you or your loved ones at high risk? And how bad are your symptoms?

For most healthy people, mild symptoms like a runny nose, congestion, or feeling tired usually don’t require a doctor’s visit. Rest, plenty of fluids, and over-the-counter meds like ibuprofen or acetaminophen are usually enough to ease fever or discomfort.

If you have diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach cramps, it’s probably a stomach virus like norovirus. Testing usually isn’t needed since most people recover on their own.

But there are exceptions. If you’re older, pregnant, or have underlying health issues, you’re at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 and the flu. In these cases, early testing is important so antiviral treatment can start right away.

For young children, babies, the elderly, and people with chronic kidney or heart problems, they should see a doctor sooner rather than later if they have severe diarrhea and vomiting. Also, staying hydrated is key for these groups.

As for symptom severity, this matters regardless of risk factors. If someone is very sick, they should be tested and see a doctor. It’s also possible they could have pneumonia or a bacterial infection, both of which require antibiotics.

A sore throat typically clears up in a few days if it’s caused by a virus like a cold or the flu. But sometimes, it could signal something more serious, like strep throat. Strep is more common in kids, but adults can get it, too. A quick test can confirm the diagnosis, and antibiotics can help reduce severity and prevent complications.

Now, when should you head to the ER? If you have chest pain, trouble breathing, numbness, or weakness in an arm or leg, don’t wait—go to the ER right away.

For less urgent symptoms, call your doctor’s office for guidance. If you can’t reach them or don’t want to wait, urgent care is also a good option.

If you’re a parent of a newborn, call your doctor if they have a fever, trouble feeding, or seem unusually fussy or sleepy. Or go to the ER if it seems urgent.

Lastly, for people with weakened immune systems, like those on chemotherapy or organ transplant recipients, please know that even mild symptoms can become serious. When in doubt, it’s always better to get checked out.

