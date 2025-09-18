Daily aspirin in clinic trial cut recurrence risk of colon cancer by half

(WXYZ) — New research shows a common over-the-counter drug may have significant benefits for people with colon and rectal cancer.

A clinical trial suggests daily aspirin could cut the risk of cancer coming back by more than half.

This is really exciting. I see this type of cancer often in my practice, and this study offers real hope for these patients.



Now, researchers followed more than 600 people from 33 hospitals in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. They all had colon or rectal cancer with a PIK3 gene mutation. These genes usually help keep cell growth and division in check. But if they become dysregulated, cells can grow unchecked, leading to cancer.



So, before treatment started in this study, the patients had surgery to remove their cancer. Then they were randomly assigned to take either a placebo or a 160-milligram aspirin pill every day for three years.



And here’s what the researchers found: those who took aspirin had a 55% lower risk of their cancer coming back compared to those who didn’t. That’s a big deal because 30% to 40% of colon cancer patients face a recurrence. And once it spreads, the disease is much harder to treat.



So, it’s encouraging that something like aspirin, which is widely available and inexpensive, could offer real protection for a select group of patients.



The researchers aren’t exactly sure why aspirin cuts the risk, but they believe it works through several pathways. It lowers inflammation in the body, thins the blood and slows tumor cell growth. Together, these effects make it harder for cancer cells to survive and spread.



Now, we do have to talk about side effects. Aspirin has been around for over a century, but it isn’t risk-free. In this trial, serious side effects were seen in 16.8% of people taking aspirin, compared to 11.6% of those taking the placebo. Of those potentially linked to aspirin, four patients experienced serious issues like stomach or intestinal bleeding, allergic reactions and bleeding in the brain.



So, while the benefits are promising, please do not start aspirin therapy on your own. In my opinion, larger studies are still needed before aspirin becomes a standard treatment. And, if you have colon or rectal cancer, talk with your doctor about genetic testing before considering aspirin.



