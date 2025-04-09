Dangerous strep infections see sharp rise in the US, study finds; here's what to know

(WXYZ) — Severe strep infections are on the rise in the U.S. A new study shows a sharp increase in cases of invasive group A strep, which can lead to deadly conditions.

Strep throat is an infection caused by a type of bacteria called group A Streptococcus. It usually gives you a sore, scratchy throat and swollen tonsils. It's pretty common and can usually be treated with antibiotics.

But sometimes, strep goes beyond your throat. That’s what's called invasive strep. It happens when the bacteria get into parts of the body they don’t usually go.

Now, the study looked at data from 10 states between 2013 and 2022 and found over 21,000 cases. During that time, invasive strep infections more than doubled. That’s concerning. Why? Because these infections can spread to places like the bloodstream or lungs and cause dangerous conditions like necrotizing fasciitis —also called flesh-eating disease — or toxic shock syndrome. Both can be deadly.

Sadly, researchers found nearly 2,000 deaths during the study period. And when you apply that nationwide, we could be looking at over 10,000 deaths.

The reason could be tied to a few things. First, the bacteria are changing. Some new strains seem to cause more skin infections, and some are getting harder to treat. They’re resisting antibiotics we’ve relied on, like macrolides and clindamycin.

Also, more people today have diabetes or obesity, and both can weaken the immune system.

The study also found that most of the cases —about 57% — were in men. Rates were especially high in people 65 and older, American Indian or Alaska Native groups and folks living in long-term care. There were also more cases in people who inject drugs or experiencing homelessness.

While the total number of infections in kids hasn't gone up a lot, doctors are seeing more severe and unusual cases in children.

What we really need is more research to understand why this is happening — and whether these newer strains are more dangerous. The bottom line is this: even common infections can turn serious. So, if you’re not feeling right, don’t wait. Get it checked out.

