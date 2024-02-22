Dr. Nandi explains aphasia and frontotemporal dementia after Wendy Williams shares diagnosis

(WXYZ) — Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. The 59-year-old former talk show host shared in a statement earlier Thursday that she was diagnosed in 2023 following a series of medical tests.

First of all, I commend Wendy Williams for sharing this very personal news and raising awareness concerning aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. As mentioned in her statement, many people diagnosed with these face stigma and misunderstanding.

Now, what is primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia? Well frontotemporal dementia is the most common form of dementia for people under the age of 60.

It’s a group of brain disorders affecting the frontal and temporal lobes. Part of these lobes shrink, which can cause personality changes. People can behave inappropriately in social or work settings and may be impulsive or emotionally indifferent.

As for primary progressive aphasia, this is a type of frontotemporal dementia. It’s a neurological condition that affects a person’s ability to speak and communicate. Symptoms often appear before age 65.

People start off with trouble finding the right words and pausing while speaking. Over time, the condition worsens. They can progress from struggling to understand conversations and expressing themselves to eventually losing the ability to talk or write and understand either. That’s because parts of the brain that control language are breaking down and shrinking.

There is no cure for primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. However, there are ways to slow down the aphasia. People can use speech and cognitive therapy to hold onto language and thinking skills for as long as possible.

As for prevention, there is no surefire way to avoid primary progressive aphasia. For frontotemporal dementia, the main way to reduce your risk is to avoid head injuries. A past head injury can triple your risk, so always use helmets and seat belts when possible.

In addition, lifestyle changes may reduce your risk when it comes to dementia. Here are a few things you can do:



Keep your weight in check for your age, gender, and body type

Eat a well-balanced diet with plenty of fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats

Stay active with regular exercise, including aerobic and strength training

Limit your daily alcohol intake to two drinks or less for men and one drink or less for women

Build and maintain strong social connections

Take care of your heart health by keeping your blood pressure and cholesterol levels in a healthy range

Quit smoking

Again, I commend Wendy Williams for speaking out about her health challenges, and I wish her all the best moving forward.

THIS WEEK ON ‘THE DR. NANDI SHOW’

Although esophageal cancer is one of the deadliest cancers, treatment has improved, and survival rates are getting better. In this episode, Dr. Partha Nandi interviews a man diagnosed with esophageal cancer who shares his personal journey, including the symptoms he experienced and his treatment. Alongside guest experts, Dr. Nandi discusses what esophageal cancer is and the latest treatments for it. They’ll also cover Barrett’s esophagus, the precancerous condition that increases your risk of esophageal cancer. Plus, Dr. Nandi speaks with a dietitian who shares healthy eating tips for those with esophageal cancer. Tune in Monday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 a.m.