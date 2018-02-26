Dr. Nandi on spinning: Good for the heart and muscles, gentle on joints

(WXYZ) - The temperatures may have warmed up some but likely not enough for outdoor cycling.

If you’re looking to get some exercise, you might want to try a spinning class, the benefits may surprise you.

A spinning class is basically you riding a stationary bike with a group of people lead by an instructor. You’ll get a great cardio workout and the cycling really helps build muscle strength in your lower-body.

I love that any fitness level or age group can take part. And because it’s low-impact, it works well for older folks who have hip or knee problems.

Plus you control the pace and intensity as you cycle.

Unfortunately we have become a society that sits. And too much sitting is linked with 35 conditions and diseases.

Experts are estimating that children today will die younger than their parents, so this is a huge problem.

Now our bodies are built for moving. And movement not only maintains our bone mass but keeps our joints healthier too.

It also helps fight off health conditions, improve productivity, lift our mood, boost our energy levels and promote better sleep. So my prescriptions:

Movement of any kind is better than none. It can be dancing in your house, taking walks or hitting the gym. Aim for 150 minutes of exercise a week. Try to space it out throughout the week. If you try spinning classes, confirm the instructor is certified. They’ll be knowledgeable when it comes to equipment and moving safely on the bike. Before you start any new exercise program, check in with your doctor. Especially if you have a heart problem, are recovering from an injury or haven’t been physically active for a long time.

I hope this gives you another fun way to move to help your mind and body!