Dr. Nandi shares how to get ahead of allergy season this spring

(WXYZ) — Allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer, leaving millions of Americans dealing with sneezing, congestion and itchy eyes.

Experts say climate change is making things worse. To beat allergy season, starting early is key. If you take allergy medications, don’t wait until symptoms hit; start them at least two to four weeks before allergy season begins to give them time to work.

Now, there are different types of medicines to treat allergy symptoms, and many are available over the counter. They come in pills, liquids, inhalers, nasal sprays, eye drops, skin creams and even shots.

Antihistamines and corticosteroids are among the most popular treatments. Antihistamines block histamine, a chemical your body releases during an allergic reaction. They come in nasal sprays to help with sneezing, runny noses, sinus congestion and postnasal drip. You can also use eye drops to relieve itchy, red and swollen eyes. Oral antihistamines come in pill or liquid form and can help ease many symptoms, too.

Corticosteroids are also highly effective. They reduce inflammation caused by allergies. Corticosteroid nasal sprays are great for preventing and easing nasal allergy symptoms. You can also use corticosteroid eye drops for itchy, red or watery eyes, but you’ll need to see a doctor for these due to risks like cataracts, glaucoma and infection. For severe symptoms, oral corticosteroids may be prescribed. However, they can cause side effects like high blood pressure, osteoporosis and stomach ulcers.

Other common treatments include decongestants, leukotriene inhibitors and nasal saline rinses. Keep in mind, some medications can make you drowsy, so it's best to take them before bed.

If you find over-the-counter medications aren’t helping, talk to your doctor or an allergist. There are stronger prescription options. Also if you’re looking for long-term relief, allergy shots can help train your immune system to react less.

Besides medication, you can also try these tips:



Keep windows closed when pollen counts are high

Use an air purifier indoors

Stay indoors when pollen counts are high

If you’ve been outside, take off shoes and wash clothes

Shower before bed since pollen sticks to hair and skin.

With the right approach, you can get ahead of allergy season and breathe a little easier.

