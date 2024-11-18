E. coli outbreak tied to organic carrots leaves 1 dead, dozens sick in 18 states

(WXYZ) — There’s been another deadly E. coli outbreak. This time, it’s linked to organic carrots.

One person has died and 15 others have been hospitalized, with at least 39 cases reported across 18 states, including Michigan.

The carrots were sold under various brand names at stores like Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Whole Foods.

This outbreak involves whole and baby organic carrots contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O121:H19. The Food and Drug Administration’s traceback investigation led them to grower Grimmway Farms in Bakersfield, California. The supplier has voluntarily recalled the carrots, which were sold in various sizes and under brands like 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Full Circle, President’s Choice, Simple Truth and Trader Joe’s.

So how do can you tell if you've bought them? The organic baby carrots have “Best if Used By” dates ranging from Sept.11 to Nov. 12. The recalled organic whole carrots do not have “Best if Used By” dates but were sold between Aug. 14 through Oct. 23.

Now, even though these carrots should no longer be on store shelves, you might still have them in your fridge or freezer. So, if you’ve recently bought organic carrots, please check the details and toss them out if they’re on the recall list.

The FDA has a full list on its website.

Washing helps get rid of dirt, debris and some bacteria, but it doesn’t completely remove E. coli. The bacteria can stick to the surface or even get inside the produce.

As for cooking, it can kill the bacteria but only if done the correct way. If there’s any chance your food is contaminated, it’s safest to throw it out. Prevention is always the best defense against foodborne illness.

This is very important with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O121. It’s known to cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in kids under 5, people with weakened immune systems and seniors 65 and older.

Now, the symptoms people can experience are not pleasant. They include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting. In some cases, it can lead to bleeding in the intestines, causing diarrhea to be bloody.

In about 5% to 10% of cases, people develop HUS, or hemolytic uremic syndrome. This condition causes blood clots and kidney damage, which can lead to kidney failure or even death.

Symptoms usually start a few days after eating contaminated food but can show up as late as nine days later. Most people recover within a week, but if you’re experiencing symptoms, see a doctor and let them know about any recent food you’ve eaten.

