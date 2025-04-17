Eli Lilly: Experimental GLP-1 pill for diabetes helped with weight loss, blood sugar

(WXYZ) — A new pill is helping people with Type 2 diabetes lose weight and lower blood sugar in a phase-three clinical trial. The once-a-day GLP-1 pill could be a simpler option than injections, which many people stop taking because of side effects.

The study looked at Eli Lilly’s experimental GLP-1 pill called orforglipron. More than 550 people with Type 2 diabetes took part, and here’s what researchers found:

Participants taking the highest dose lost an average of 16 pounds over 40 weeks. That number is likely to change as participants were still losing weight when the study ended.

Also, A1C levels dropped by 1.3 to 1.6%. A1C is a blood test that shows your average blood sugar over the past three months. Why this matters is because people with diabetes can’t make enough insulin, and the body needs insulin to manage blood sugar. What’s significant is that more than 65% of participants got their A1C down to 6.5% or lower. That’s the target for managing diabetes.

Small-molecule drugs like this one can sometimes carry a risk of liver issues. But Eli Lilly says they didn’t see any signs of liver injury in the trial, unlike what happened with Pfizer’s pill.

As for the only GLP-1 pill on the market, it’s called Rybelsus. It does have diet restrictions and must be taken on an empty stomach. But with orforglipron, you can take it with food. Other benefits include no needles, no refrigeration and no injections to deal with.

However, there are some side effects to consider. The most common one was an upset stomach. Overall, side effects were mild to moderate, and that may explain why more than 90% of participants stayed on the pill.

Now, while GLP-1 injections work well despite their downsides, they’re pricey and out of reach for many people. And while we don't yet know the price for orforglipron, pills are usually cheaper to make. That said, the company still needs approval first.

Eli Lilly says it plans to apply for approval for weight management by the end of this year, and for type 2 diabetes in 2026. If approved, it could be a game-changer for people who need a simpler, more affordable option.

THIS WEEK ON ‘THE DR. NANDI SHOW’

If you feel life is passing you by, then join Dr. Nandi, MD, as he discusses how you can live life with passion and purpose. Thought-leader Mastin Kipp shares his powerful secrets for grabbing your life back. Ben Nemtin, star of “The Buried Life,” reveals two essential ingredients needed for living with purpose. And life coach Helene Stelian explains why women are afraid to make changes and provides tips on how to live a more satisfying life. Tune in this Monday, April 21 at 2:30 a.m. to watch "Grab Your Life Back."