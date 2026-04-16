Emergency room officials reporting highest number of tick bites since 2017

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, tick bites are sending more people to the emergency room. Health officials say the numbers are the highest we’ve seen since 2017.

The season is not off to a great start. According to CDC data from the most recent week, we’re seeing about 71 out of every 100,000 ER visits linked to tick bites. That’s more than double what we typically see this time of year, which is closer to 30. The Northeast is seeing the highest number of ER visits, followed by the Midwest.

Now, May is typically when tick bites peak. So, are we looking at a worse season ahead? It’s possible. We know that ticks are becoming active earlier, likely due to milder, shorter winters and warmer temperatures. And, spring and early summer are when the youngest ticks are most likely to bite.

That said, more people are aware of tick bites and the risk of tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease. So more are getting checked, and that can influence numbers. In addition, the CDC updated the Lyme disease case definition, which resulted in higher reported numbers. But even accounting for that, experts believe there is more tick activity.

So, what can people do to protect themselves - and if they do find a tick, what’s the right way to handle it?

First, try to avoid tick-heavy areas - that means tall grass, brush, and wooded spaces. If you’re out hiking, stay in the center of the trail.

Use an insect repellent with ingredients like DEET or picaridin, and you can treat clothing with permethrin for extra protection.

When you come back inside, do a full-body tick check. Look under the arms, behind the knees, around the waist, even in the hair. Showering soon after you’re indoors can also help wash off ticks that haven’t attached.

Now, if you find a tick, use fine-tip tweezers to grasp it close to the skin, and pull straight out. Clean the area, and consider taking a photo of the tick to help with identification if symptoms show up later.

If you develop a rash, fever, or flu-like symptoms within a month after a bite, see your doctor and let them know about the tick.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show

Many have spent years searching for a known cause or cure for Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Dr. Partha Nandi speaks with a husband and wife doctor team that believes they have found a way to solve this riddle. Dr. Nandi also meets with two doctors who were diagnosed with the disease, and the world-renowned Dr. Russell Jaffe, who believes Western medicine is a hindrance to curing this disease. Tune in this Saturday, April 18th, at 11:30 AM

