FDA approves new over-the-counter pain reliever that combines Tylenol and naproxen

If you've ever alternated between Tylenol and Aleve for pain relief, a new over-the-counter option may soon make that easier. The FDA has approved the first nonprescription medication that combines acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, with naproxen, the active ingredient in Aleve, into a single tablet.

This is the first over-the-counter medication to combine two of the most commonly used pain relievers into one tablet. Acetaminophen and naproxen work in different ways, so together they can provide both fast-acting and longer-lasting pain relief. The medication is approved to provide up to 12 hours of relief for common conditions like headaches, back pain, muscle aches, toothaches, menstrual cramps, and minor arthritis pain.

Now, many doctors have recommended using these medications together for certain types of pain for years. What's new is that they're now available in one FDA-approved product with a specific dose that's been studied for both safety and effectiveness. Clinical studies found the combination provided better pain relief than either medication alone.

But just because it's available over the counter doesn't mean it's risk-free. Acetaminophen can cause serious liver damage if you take too much, especially if you're also taking other medications that contain acetaminophen. Naproxen belongs to a group of medications called NSAIDs, which can increase the risk of stomach bleeding, ulcers, heart attack, stroke, and kidney problems, particularly when taken more often or longer than directed.

What advice do you have for people thinking about trying this new medication?

The first step is to read the label carefully. One of the biggest mistakes people make is accidentally doubling up on medications. For example, if you're taking this new combination product, you should not also take another Tylenol product unless your healthcare provider tells you to. That could put you over the safe daily limit for acetaminophen.

Also, this medication isn't right for everyone. If you have liver disease, a history of stomach ulcers or bleeding, kidney disease, heart disease, or if you're pregnant, talk with your healthcare provider before taking it.

As both a physician and a parent, I like having more non-opioid options for managing everyday pain. But remember, the safest medication is the one that's used correctly. Follow the directions on the label, don't exceed the recommended dose, and if your pain lasts more than a few days or becomes severe, it's important to see your doctor. Sometimes pain is your body's way of telling you that something more serious needs attention.

