FDA approves Spravato as first stand-along nasal spray to treat drug-resistant depression

(WXYZ) — In today's Health Alert, the FDA has approved the first stand-alone nasal spray to treat drug-resistant depression.

It's called Spravato, made by Johnson and Johnson and it works faster than standard oral antidepressants.

Spravato was first approved back in 2019, but at that time, patients had to use it with an oral antidepressant. Now, it’s been approved to use on its own.

It’s for adults with major depressive disorder—or MDD—who haven't seen enough improvement after trying at least two different oral antidepressants.

MDD is one of the most common mental health conditions, affecting about 21 million adults in the U.S. For about one in three people, regular antidepressants just don’t work well enough. That’s where Spravato comes in.

It’s a nasal spray with a key ingredient called esketamine, which is related to the anesthetic ketamine. What makes it different is how it works – it targets glutamate, a neurotransmitter that helps brain cells communicate. Clinical trials have shown impressive results. Spravato can start improving symptoms within just 24 hours, and those effects can last up to a month. In one study, over 22% of patients taking Spravato went into remission after four weeks, compared to just 7.6% of those on a placebo.

Spravato does have some risks.

It can cause side effects like drowsiness, dissociation, or respiratory depression. There’s also the chance it could be misused. Because of this, Spravato is only available at certified treatment centers where patients are closely monitored. You won’t be able to pick it up at your local pharmacy.

As for recognizing MDD, it’s more than just feeling sad. Everyone feels down sometimes, especially during tough times like losing a job or ending a relationship. But MDD is different - it lasts for at least two weeks, almost every day, and comes with other symptoms.

Here are some signs:



Feeling very sad, empty, or hopeless.

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed.

Changes in appetite, leading to weight loss or gain.

Trouble sleeping or sleeping too much.

Low energy or feeling tired all the time.

Feeling worthless or overly guilty.

Difficulty concentrating.

Thoughts of death or suicide.

If any of this sounds familiar, it’s important to see a doctor or mental health professional right away. Depression is serious, and can even be life-threatening.

While Spravato isn’t perfect and does have risks, it offers new hope for people who haven’t found relief with other treatments. For many, it could mean a real chance to feel better and take back control of their lives.