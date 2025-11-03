FDA updates fluoride supplement guidance for children. Here's what you should know.

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the FDA is updating guidance on fluoride supplements for children. This update comes after the agency released a new analysis that raised questions about their safety and effectiveness.

The FDA says fluoride supplements should no longer be used in children under three, and in older children who are at low or moderate risk for tooth decay. Previously, babies as young as six months could be prescribed them.

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral. It helps prevent cavities by strengthening tooth enamel. That’s the hard, outer layer that can wear down from acids produced by bacteria, plaque, and sugars in the mouth.

Now, many Americans live in areas where fluoride is added to public water systems. That started back in 1945. But in communities without fluoridated water, doctors often prescribe fluoride tablets or drops for babies and children to reduce their risk of cavities.

That said, the FDA’s recent scientific analysis suggests that fluoride may be linked to several emerging safety concerns - including gut health issues, thyroid changes, weight gain, and lower IQ scores. The agency cautioned that fluoride’s bacteria-fighting action on teeth may disrupt gut bacteria and potentially affect overall health. They also note that more research is needed to better understand these possible effects on children’s health.

The American Dental Association continues to support fluoride as a proven way to strengthen teeth and prevent cavities. They note that research shows using fluoride tablets or drops daily at home can safely and effectively help protect teeth from decay. The association emphasizes that a doctor’s clinical judgment, rather than a warning label, should guide how fluoride is used in children.

When it comes to preventing cavities, for the youngest children, wipe gums twice a day with a soft, clean cloth and start brushing teeth with a soft brush as soon as they appear. Also, schedule that first dental visit by the first birthday.

For older children, it’s important to brush twice a day with toothpaste, floss daily, limit sugary drinks and snacks, and keep regular dental checkups every six months.

Fluoride tablets or drops may help some children, especially in areas without fluoridated water, but good oral hygiene and healthy eating are still the best ways to protect teeth.