First head-to-head trial found Zepbound beats Wegovy for weight loss

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, two popular weight loss drugs went head-to-head in a clinical trial – and one came out on top. Participants taking Zepbound lost more weight and more inches off their waistline than those taking Wegovy.

People taking Zepbound lost nearly 50% more weight than those on Wegovy.

Now, the 72-week trial followed 751 adults who were either overweight or had obesity. They also had at least one weight-related health issue, not including type 2 diabetes. Participants were given a weekly shot of the highest dose they could tolerate. For Wegovy, that was either 1.7 or 2.4 milligrams. For Zepbound, it was 10 or 15 milligrams.

And here’s what researchers found. For weight loss, people on Wegovy lost about 13.7% of their body weight - that’s around 33 pounds. While those on Zepbound lost 20.2%, or about 50 pounds.

For waist size, Wegovy users lost an average of 5.1 inches while Zepbound users lost about 7.2 inches.

In addition, about 1 in 6 people on Wegovy lost at least 25% of their body weight. With Zepbound, it was nearly 1 in 3.

Another interesting finding was that women in both groups lost more weight than men. On average, men lost about 6% less.

More than three-quarters of the participants had at least one side effect. This was mostly mild to moderate stomach issues like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or constipation. However, about 8% of Wegovy users and 6% of Zepbound users had to stop because of them.

Now, Zepbound clearly led to more weight loss in this trial. But it’s worth mentioning that when Wegovy was tested at a much higher dose of 7.2 milligrams, people lost around 20.7% of their body weight. That’s a big jump from the 13.7% seen with the lower doses used in this head-to-head study. It’s also closer to Zepbound’s results.

Having said that, let’s remember this is not about numbers on the scale. It’s about improving health. Participants taking both drugs saw better blood sugar, blood pressure, and blood fat levels, like cholesterol and triglycerides. Also, Wegovy is currently approved by the FDA to help lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Zepbound doesn’t have that approval, at least not yet.

So, no one should stop taking or change medications without talking to their doctor. The best choice depends on your health, your goals, and what works best for your body.

