First mosquito-borne virus of 2024 detected in Saginaw County; tips to protect yourself

In today’s Health Alert, residents are being advised to protect themselves from mosquito bites after samples tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus. While these are the first positive mosquito samples for this virus in Michigan this year, another mosquito-borne disease, West Nile virus, has already been detected in mosquito samples across the state this summer.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories confirmed that mosquitoes collected in Saginaw County tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus. This virus is classified as an arbovirus, which stands for "arthropod-borne virus.”

Arboviruses are transmitted to humans and animals by arthropods – a fancy scientific term for insects. The Jamestown Canyon virus is spread when mosquitoes feed on infected deer or other animals and then bite humans.

Now, most people don’t get sick. But symptoms can develop within a few days to two weeks and may include fever, headache and fatigue. Severe disease affecting the brain or spinal cord can occur, but this is rare.

As for West Nile, it belongs to a group of viruses called flaviviruses. It’s been detected this year in mosquito samples from St. Clair and Kent counties. West Nile is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes that have bitten infected birds and then bite humans.

It’s the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the US. So far this year, there have been 25 reported cases, but none in Michigan.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. About one in five infected people develop a fever and other symptoms. And roughly one out of 150 develop a serious illness, similar to what is seen with Jamestown Canyon virus.

Are there vaccines or drugs to treat these mosquito-borne illnesses? And what is the best way to protect yourself from these pesky bugs?

Currently, there are no specific drugs or vaccines to prevent or treat mosquito-borne illnesses in humans. So it’s important to protect yourself – here are my recommendations:



Use insect repellent - Apply repellent with DEET or other EPA-approved products on exposed skin and clothing, following the label instructions for safe use

Wear protective clothing when outdoors - Light-colored long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks can help reduce mosquito attraction and bites

Avoid peak mosquito Times. Dusk and dawn are when mosquitoes are most active

Eliminates standing water - Remove or cover outdoor containers like bird baths, buckets, and gutters where mosquitoes can breed

Keep mosquitoes out of your home - Make sure screened windows and doors have no holes or tears.

Following these steps can really help reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases and make outdoor activities safer.