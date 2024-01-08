Flu & COVID cases on the rise in Michigan, but there are fewer severe COVID cases than 2023

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the country is grappling with a surge in respiratory illnesses. Both COVID-19 and the flu are spreading rapidly across the US.

Michigan, in particular, is seeing a high level of flu activity, with the first flu-related death reported in Washtenaw County.

I’ve noticed that many people, including patients and friends, have become sick with either one.

As for when cases might plateau, there is no clear peak in sight at the moment. Traditionally, the flu tends to peak sometime in midwinter, usually between December and February. However, it did get a later start this season, so it could run into the spring.

Unlike the flu, COVID-19 technically does not have an official season since it causes disease all year round. But generally, we see more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from November through April, with higher rates during the winter months.

Most states are reporting “high” or “very high” levels. According to the CDC, at least 10 million illnesses have occurred since the start of October. Over 20,000 people were hospitalized for the flu in the week ending Dec. 30, and there have been 6,500 deaths from flu, including the Michigan resident who passed away in Washtenaw County. That adult was reported to be older, with underlying high-risk conditions.

Turning to COVID-19, the number of cases is higher than last season’s peak. But hospitalizations and deaths are lower than in past seasons. That said, more people are ending up in the hospital due to COVID-19 compared to the flu, with over 34,700 hospitalizations reported for the week ending Dec. 30.

Health experts, including myself, still recommend masks. N95, KN95, and KF94 masks offer the best protection, while cloth masks are less effective. It’s important that your mask fits well and is worn correctly. I highly recommend that you wear them in crowded indoor areas.

Also, before heading out the door, it’s a good idea to look up your county’s respiratory virus trends on the CDC’s website - www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses - to see how high the activity is near you.

Besides masking, vaccination is extremely important. Most reported flu cases to date are influenza A strains, with occasional cases of influenza B reported. And this season's flu shot is reported to be well-matched. As for COVID-19, the vaccine still provides some protection against the newest variant, JN.1.

Remember, vaccines are recommended for everyone six months and older. And it’s really important for people aged 60 and up to get vaccinated as they’re most likely to fall severely ill. There is still time to get the shots to help protect yourself and your loved ones.

