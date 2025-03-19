H5N1 bird flu spread called 'unprecedented' amid calls for global response

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the spread of H5N1 bird flu has reached an unprecedented level, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. They've issued a global call to action due to the outbreak that has wiped out hundreds of millions of poultry.

The H5N1 bird flu outbreak has hit poultry populations hard, leading to increased prices. But it’s more than just paying more for eggs.

The United Nations health agency is raising serious concerns about food supply and security. Farmers lose when animals are culled to stop the spread. That means fewer jobs and less income for families who depend on farming. And when poultry and livestock are affected, fewer eggs, dairy, and meat products are available, making it even harder for low-income communities to get the nutrition they need.

That’s why global health experts are pushing for better coordination to contain the virus.

Here in the U.S., more than 166 million birds have been culled so far, mostly egg-laying chickens.

In Michigan, six cases of H5N1 have been confirmed in backyard and commercial flocks over the past 60 days—in Monroe, Alpena, Wayne, and Oakland counties. Each location was quarantined, and all birds were culled to prevent further spread. Officials did not disclose the total number of birds affected. Commercial farms have also taken a hit, with infected flocks destroyed to stop the outbreak.

When it comes to human cases, the World Health Organization reports more than 950 H5N1 infections worldwide, with nearly half of them fatal. Here in the U.S., 70 human cases have been confirmed since March 2024, including two in Michigan.

That said, bird flu is considered rare in humans. It usually spreads through direct contact with infected birds, so the risk to most people is low.

But there are a few simple steps to help you stay protected:



Store eggs in the fridge as soon as you get home and use them within three weeks for freshness and safety.

Always cook eggs and chicken thoroughly—no runny yolks, and skip the raw cookie dough.

Wash your hands and clean kitchen surfaces after handling raw poultry.

Avoid contact with wild birds to reduce exposure.

If you work around poultry or livestock, take extra precautions—wear protective gear, wash your hands often, and stay away from sick animals.

The good news is that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $1 billion to slow the spread and help stabilize egg prices. And with the UN’s call to action and countries working together, we have a much better chance of controlling this outbreak and protecting both animal and human health.