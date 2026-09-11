Hormone therapy for menopause might have heart health benefits

(WXYZ) — Hormone therapy may do more than ease hot flashes and night sweats. A new study suggests it may also be linked to a lower risk of heart problems.

This study followed more than 2,700 women for 20 years. They had no history of cardiovascular disease at the start. All were dealing with those notorious menopausal symptoms like hot flashes or night sweats. About 750 of them started hormone therapy.

Now, here’s what the researchers found. Overall, women who started hormone therapy had an estimated 22% lower rate of cardiovascular events — like heart attack and stroke — than women who were not on hormone therapy. And the timing appears to be important.

Women who started hormone therapy within 10 years of menopause had an estimated 27% lower rate of heart problems. The strongest association was among Black women, who had an estimated 49% lower rate.

Of course, these results do not mean hormone therapy prevents heart disease and it doesn’t mean every woman will see the same benefit. This was an observational study, so other factors could have influenced the results.

We don’t know for sure why the association was stronger in Black women. Generally speaking, they are more likely to have frequent and longer-lasting hot flashes and night sweats.

During menopause, estrogen levels drop dramatically. And while that can trigger these symptoms, estrogen also helps protect the heart in several ways. So as it drops, women can become more vulnerable to heart conditions. That said, women should not start hormone therapy solely to prevent heart disease.

As for the treatment, today’s hormone therapy is different from what was used 20 ago when this study began. So, we definitely need more research before we can say it protects the heart.

Now, we know that hormone therapy can be very effective for hot flashes and night sweats — symptoms that as many as 80% of women can suffer from. So, for any woman considering it, talk with your family doctor or gynecologist.

Starting hormone therapy earlier may have heart benefits, but the decision and treatment should be individualized.

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Dr. Partha Nandi

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