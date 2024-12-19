How overindulging during the holiday season can trigger heart issues

(WXYZ) — Eating and drinking are a big part of holiday celebrations. But for some, overindulging can trigger a condition called holiday heart syndrome.

By the sound of it, you might think "holiday heart" means a heart full of joy. But it's actually the opposite. Holiday heart can happen when too much alcohol, salty foods and sweets put stress on your heart. This can cause your heart to beat irregularly, which we in the medical field call atrial fibrillation, or AFib. AFib happens when the electrical signals in the heart's upper chambers don’t work properly, causing a fast, pounding heartbeat.

The reason it's called holiday heart syndrome is that we see a lot of cases this time of year when people are enjoying festive foods and cocktails.

Now, who's most at risk? People with existing heart issues are definitely at higher risk. However, holiday heart syndrome can happen to anyone. In the short term, it can be a worrisome side effect of overindulging. But over time, it may lead to more dangerous conditions like heart failure or stroke.

For some folks, they may feel like their heart is racing out of control. Others might notice irregular beats. Other common symptoms include:



Chest discomfort, pain or pressure

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Shortness of breath

Feeling overly tired or drained of energy

If you notice any of these, please stop drinking alcohol right away. Most of the time, holiday heart syndrome clears up on its own. But if the symptoms stick around, or you get unusually winded walking on flat ground, these are red flags. It's best to head to the emergency room to get checked out.

Now, I would recommend that folks avoid holiday heart syndrome, and here are some tips:



Watch your alcohol: avoid drinking too much or binge drinking

Eat Smart: fill up on healthy options first and go easy on salty or fatty foods

Manage Stress: it can take a toll on your heart, so find ways to relax

Know Your Limits: If you have a history of heart issues, talk to your doctor about what is safe for you

Also, be cautious with medications like NSAIDs, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. While they can help with hangover symptoms, they might raise your blood pressure and increase your risk of heart issues.

The holidays are a time to celebrate, but keeping things in moderation will help you enjoy them safely.

