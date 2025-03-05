How springing forward to Daylight Saving Time could affect your health — and how to prepare

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, this Sunday, we spring forward at 2 a.m., moving the clocks forward by one hour. While many love the extra evening sunlight, daylight saving time can throw off your sleep and impact your health.

Losing an hour of sleep might not seem like a big deal, but the darker mornings and later sunsets can knock your sleep-wake cycle out of sync. And adjusting to these changes takes time.

Now, morning sunlight plays a role in resetting your internal rhythm. You see, as daylight increases, melatonin, the hormone that makes you sleepy, shuts down. Your body temperature rises, helping you wake up. Then, in the evening, melatonin starts to kick in, triggering drowsiness. But with the time change, that process gets delayed because of the extra hour of daylight. On top of that, losing an hour of sleep can make it even harder on your body.

And let’s be honest—many of us don’t get enough sleep as it is. I know I can struggle with it! As a result, you might feel cranky, moody, or just plain exhausted. But sleep deprivation isn’t just about feeling tired. It’s linked to heart disease, obesity, and cognitive decline. In addition, fatigue can be dangerous behind the wheel —studies show fatal car crashes spike in the days after the time change.

But that’s not all. Research suggests that heart attacks increase on the Monday after we spring forward, and strokes also rise in the first couple of days.

Do we know why strokes and heart attacks rise on that Monday? And how can people adjust to the time change?

We’re not exactly sure why this happens. But your circadian clock also affects heart rate, blood pressure, and stress hormones. It’s possible that a sudden disruption to your body clock could worsen issues like high blood pressure in people, especially those already at risk. Heart attacks also tend to be more common on Monday mornings, when blood is more prone to clotting.

So, how can you make the transition easier?



Try going to bed 15–30 minutes earlier a few nights before the time change.

Shift your daily routines—like dinner or evening activities—a little earlier to help your body adjust.

Avoid heavy exercise before bedtime, as it can be too stimulating.

Get plenty of morning sunlight to help reset your internal clock.

Use caffeine wisely - stick to the morning, not later in the day.

Avoid naps, alcohol, and screens before bed to improve sleep quality.

Keep a steady bedtime routine

These small adjustments can make a big difference. Most people adjust to the change within a week. But if you’re still struggling after several weeks, it’s a good idea to check in with your doctor.