How to get back into daily routine ahead of school year

(WXYZ) — As the school year approaches, parents and kids might face some challenges as they prepare to return to the classroom and daily routines once again change.

Two touchy subjects that could lead to family disagreements are screen time and bedtime.

For kids, it can be tough to switch from staying up late and sleeping in, to waking up early, getting ready and out the door to school on time.

However, there are things parents can do to make the transition easier. First, it's a good idea to talk with your kids about media. Make an agreement as a family about how much time they can spend on screens.

Start by reviewing last year's rules and discuss what worked and what didn't. Then, set daily screen time limits taking into account your child’s age, maturity and grade level.

Next, start reducing screen time gradually until it's at a level that works for the school year. Now some kids might not like having limits on screen time, but there are special settings on phones and tablets that can help. These settings let parents decide when the device can be used and what apps are OK. They can even make the device stop working if needed.

Of course, as screen time is cut back, it’s important to fill that time with other activities. Encourage kids to read books, play board games, solve puzzles, explore the outdoors or find a hobby they enjoy.

A back-to-school routine is very important. So, here are some helpful steps:



Start by changing the sleep schedule. Have your child go to bed and get up 15 minutes earlier each day. A slow and gradual change will help reduce resistance.

Don’t wait until the last minute to do back-to-school shopping. Buy school supplies early and organize backpacks ahead of time as this will lower stress for both parents and kids.

Create a routine for mornings and evenings. And talk about it with your kids, so everyone knows what to expect.

Make sure kids get enough sleep for their age. Not only will they be less grouchy and tired, but quality sleep helps with learning, memory, problem-solving and doing well in school.

I know my own kids are very excited about school, but it can also be stressful and tiring. So, try to stay calm, be reassuring and use these steps to help your child kick off the new school year feeling confident.