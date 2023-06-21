How to protect yourself as experts warn of terrible tick season

(WXYZ) — Summer is officially here, and experts are warning this could be the worst season ever for ticks.

Of course, these little pests are dangerous because they can transmit as many as 17 different diseases to humans, including Lyme disease.

Michigan is fast becoming one of the hot spots for ticks. In fact, the Midwest and Northeast have a high concentration of ticks. But they can be found all over the country.

Many people think ticks are insects, but they’re not. Ticks are part of the arachnid family, similar to spiders and mites. In Michigan, we have about 20 different types of ticks.

Surprisingly, ticks can’t fly or jump. But they can detect heat, breath and other signals from warm-blooded creatures. They need blood to develop and produce eggs.

Bites from infected ticks are responsible for about a half-million illnesses each year in the United States. The most common of these is Lyme disease. Symptoms can range from fever, mild rashes and achy muscles to long-lasting health problems.

One of the main reasons for the boom in ticks this year is climate change. We’re experiencing shorter, milder winters and longer spring and summer weather. Ticks thrive in the warmer temperatures, so the changing climate allows them to stay out and be active for a longer period of time.

We all want to get outside and enjoy the summer weather, and there are ways to protect yourself from tick bites.

First of all, don’t be afraid to go outside and enjoy yourself. Many tick bites don’t carry an infection. And even if they do, if you remove the tick promptly or seek medical attention early, tick-related diseases can be treated effectively.

Here are some precautionary steps you can take to keep from getting sick from ticks:



Tuck your pants into your socks if you’re going for a walk in a grassy area

Put insect repellent on yourself and your clothes

Do a thorough check of yourself and your pets when you return home

After returning home, shower, wash your clothes and dry them on high heat

If you follow this advice, you’ll lower your risk of ticks taking a bite out of your fun this summer.