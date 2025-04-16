Ingham County baby had measles vaccine 1 day before passing through airport where virus was present

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a 1-year-old girl from Ingham County is now the fifth confirmed measles case in Michigan. She received her first measles vaccine just one day before passing through a Michigan airport where someone with measles was also present.

First of all, I’m really glad the family chose to get their 12-month-old daughter vaccinated against measles. But here’s what all parents should know: even though it only takes the body a few days to start making antibodies, it takes about two to three weeks to build full protection.

So in this case, the young girl was likely exposed before her immune system had enough time to respond. Thankfully, she is reportedly doing well and has a mild case.

Now, I want to stress that the measles vaccine works really well. One dose gives you about 93% protection, and two doses give you about 97%. It’s great, but it's not perfect. So a small number of people can still get sick. When that happens, the illness is usually milder, and they’re less likely to spread the virus.

The best way to protect against measles is with the MMR vaccine – that’s measles, mumps, and rubella.

Kids need two doses. The first at 12 to 15 months. The second at 4 to 6 years.

However, the second dose can be administered earlier, as long as it’s at least 28 days after the first.

There’s also a version called MMRV —which includes protection against chickenpox — and that’s approved for kids up to age 12.

Now, many of my adult patients ask, “How do I know if I’m protected?” Here’s what the CDC says:



If you were born before 1957, you’re probably protected because measles was so common back then.

If you were born between 1957 and 1989, you may have only had one dose, which for most people is usually enough. However, the CDC does recommend two doses if you:

Work in healthcare Are traveling internationally Live or work in places with outbreaks



If you’re not sure, you can safely get a second dose or ask your doctor about a blood test to check your immunity. Lastly, if you’re planning a trip out of the country or to places with outbreaks, remember to make sure everyone is fully vaccinated at least two weeks before you go.