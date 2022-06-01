Is this year's allergy season worse? Here's how you can get some relief

(WXYZ) — If you think spring allergies are worse than last year, you may not be wrong. According to scientists, climate change has lengthened the season, and this can make pollen counts much higher.

I know many patients and family members who suffer from seasonal allergies. Symptoms like itchy red eyes, runny nose, coughing and too much sneezing often flares up in the spring for people with allergies. These symptoms develop when the immune system overreacts to an allergen, typically a harmless substance that’s in the environment.

The main culprit behind spring allergies is pollen. During winter, most pollens are dormant. But once the warmer weather arrives, the trees reemerge from hibernation and start releasing tree pollens.

Unfortunately, with climate change, allergy season is not only starting earlier but lasting longer. A recent study found pollen season can begin between 10 and 40 days sooner. And fall allergy season can last up to 20 days longer.

Furthermore, the warmer temperatures along with higher carbon dioxide emissions can lead to more pollen and bigger blooms overall. Plants can grow bigger and they can produce more pollen overall. And what’s even worse, the pollen that is produced can be more potent, meaning fewer grains of pollen can trigger your allergies.

People should take their allergy medications about two weeks before pollen season kicks off. There are over-the-counter and prescription treatments. If you’re not on medication now, please talk to your doctor first as they can help decide what’s right for you. You may also be referred to an allergist for testing to find out what exactly you are allergic to.

I’d also like to suggest:

Keep your windows closed during pollen season and use air conditioning instead.

Check pollen counts and avoid being outside when the levels are high. That’s typically in the evening, except for ragweed season, which is in the morning.

After being outside, take a shower and wash your hair to remove allergens. And change your clothes.

Lastly, vacuum once a week. And clean home air filters often.

If allergies are a real problem, you could look into allergy shots. Each shot contains a tiny amount of the substance that triggers the reaction. And over time, they can reduce or even stop allergy attacks.