Judge orders new EPA action to see if fluoride in drinking water poses risk to kids

(WXYZ) — A federal judge in California has ruled against the Environmental Protection Agency, ordering them to look into whether fluoride levels in drinking water may pose risks to children.

This decision comes amid concerns from several advocacy groups that current fluoride levels could affect children's intellectual development.

I do want to clarify that the U.S. district judge in San Francisco did not conclude that fluoride in our drinking water is harmful or endangers public health, just that the scientific literature presented by the advocacy groups during this non-jury trial showed a possible hazard might exist and warrants further investigation.

Now, the National Toxicology Program, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services, released a report last month. They found “with moderate confidence” a link between lower IQ in children and higher levels of fluoride exposure. This report reviewed earlier studies that took place in China, India, Iran, Pakistan, Canada and Mexico.

They found that drinking water with more than 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per liter is consistently linked to lower IQs in children.

Now, here’s the issue with the report. American federal health officials recommend a level of 0.7 milligrams of fluoride per liter of water. So, these studies from other countries contained fluoride levels that were double what is recommended here.

The EPA stated that the effects of fluoride exposure at lower levels are not clear. However, they are required to ensure that there’s a safe margin between the hazard level and exposure level.

As for why we have fluoride in our water, there are a few reasons. First, tooth decay is one of the most common long-term health problems in children and can affect them for life. Fluoride helps prevent tooth decay by strengthening teeth and reducing cavities. It does this by replacing minerals lost through wear and tear.

Fluoride also protects children's teeth that haven't yet broken through the gums and can even reverse tooth decay by stopping the bacteria that produce acid in the mouth.

Communities that have stopped adding fluoride to their water have seen an increase in tooth decay. That’s why the American Academy of Pediatrics continues to recommend age-appropriate fluoride toothpaste and drinking optimally fluoridated water to protect teeth.

THIS WEEK ON ‘THE DR. NANDI SHOW’

In today’s fast-paced world, finding time to unwind and clear your mind can be a challenge. Join Dr. Partha Nandi, MD, as he explores the transformative power of meditation and offers practical tips for integrating it into your daily routine. Hear from a guest who found solace and stress relief through meditation during her battle with breast cancer. A meditation instructor also shares his unique journey and leads a live demonstration. Plus, Dr. Nandi talks with the CEO of a company specializing in helping organizations achieve mental, physical, and emotional balance for their employees. Tune in this Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.