Major review finds link between early screen exposure and developmental concerns

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a major review from the United Kingdom found that screen exposure before age two is linked to developmental concerns. Researchers say early experiences are becoming more digital rather than personal.

The review’s findings are important because a baby’s brain makes more than 1 million new neural connections every second during the first few years of life.

Now, researchers from four UK universities looked at thousands of global studies. And they found that more than 70% of babies and toddlers were using digital devices. Some were spending several hours a day in front of a screen. Researchers also found that digital devices were far too often used for comfort. In fact, they found one in ten babies regularly fall asleep with a screen.

Unfortunately, children with more screen exposure were more likely to have sleep problems, delayed language, behavioral challenges, and difficulty with problem-solving. There were also links to a higher risk of obesity, nearsightedness, or myopia, and issues with friendships.

One of the biggest concerns was what the screen may replace. Babies learn through face-to-face interaction, hearing language, making eye contact, exploring their surroundings, and playing with parents and caregivers. Those everyday interactions help shape healthy brain development. And too much stimulation from screens may also affect sleep.

As for the American Academy of Pediatrics, they recommend avoiding most screen time for children under 18 to 24 months, except for video chatting. Babies have a hard time understanding what they’re seeing. If screens are used, parents should watch with their child and make sure they don’t replace playtime or other learning experiences.

Now, it’s important to point out that this review found associations, not proof that screens directly cause these problems. But the findings were strong enough that the researchers say this deserves serious attention.

And, one thing I really appreciate about this research is that it doesn't blame parents. Many use screens because life gets busy, they're juggling work, caring for other children, or they’re tired. As a parent myself of four kids, I get that.

The goal isn't perfection. It's making sure screens don't replace the experiences babies need most -talking, reading, playing, cuddling, and exploring the world with the people who love them.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show

Green is the gold standard of healthy living. Dr. Partha Nandi shares the story of Dr. Dan Pompa who's environment and lifestyle made him chronically ill and how one woman, Kathryn Kellogg is avoiding toxins in her environment by living a completely sustainable lifestyle. And, check out some products that you can incorporate into your day-to-day, such as My Green Fills laundry products and AnnMarie Skin Care products to help make your life healthier. Watch this Sunday, July 5th, at 2:30 am (early Monday morning).