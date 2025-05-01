May is Lupus Awareness Month; here's what to know

(WXYZ) — It’s the first day of May, and that means it’s Lupus Awareness Month. Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease and just one of more than 80 autoimmune conditions that affect millions of Americans.

Lupus is a long-term disease where your immune system, which usually fights off infections, mistakenly attacks your own healthy tissues. This can lead to pain and inflammation in places like your skin, joints, kidneys, heart and lungs.

Now, people with lupus often feel very tired. They may have headaches, swollen or painful joints and sometimes, a low fever. These symptoms can come and go in what we call flares, which can make it harder for doctors to diagnose.

As for what causes it, we don't know the exact reason, but factors like genetics, hormones and certain environmental triggers are likely involved.

Unfortunately, autoimmune diseases like lupus can have a huge impact, not just on the person but their whole family. I often see this in my patients.

Besides lupus, some of the more common autoimmune diseases include multiple sclerosis, celiac disease, Type 1 diabetes, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Crohn's and ulcerative colitis -- types of inflammatory bowel diseases I often treat in my practice.

As for whether autoimmune diseases are increasing, the answer is yes. Studies show a rise of 3% to 12% every year. If this trend continues, they could soon be among the most common health problems doctors treat.

So, why the increase? Well, these conditions are complex. There’s usually a mix of genetic factors, but things like pollution, certain medications, toxins and viruses may play a role. Also, lifestyle factors like poor diet, lack of sleep, not enough exercise and stress can make things worse, too.

Now, can they be prevented? The truth is, we don’t fully understand what causes them, so there’s no guaranteed way to prevent them. But making healthy lifestyle choices can help lower your risk.

If you're noticing symptoms like constant fatigue, skin rashes, digestive problems, hair loss, unexplained weight changes, joint or muscle pain or numbness or tingling, please talk to your doctor. Getting a diagnosis early and starting treatment can make a big difference.

Most autoimmune diseases are chronic but with the right care, many people are able to manage their symptoms and live full, active lives.

