Men who skip prostate cancer screens have 45% higher chance of dying study finds

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a new study identified a group of men at much higher risk of dying from prostate cancer. Researchers found that skipping appointments could increase the risk of death by 45%.

This is a wake-up call. The European study invited over 72,000 men to be screened for prostate cancer. Surprisingly, about one in six never showed up. Those who skipped screenings had a 45% higher chance of dying from prostate cancer compared to those who did get checked. Researchers also compared them to men who were never invited to screenings. The results? Non-attenders had a 39% higher risk of death than those in the control group. Unfortunately, men who consistently skip screenings are much more likely to die from the disease.

So why are some men avoiding screenings? It could be fear, lack of awareness, or simply not making health a priority. In my practice, I often hear men say, "I feel fine. I don’t need a doctor." But that mindset can lead to a later diagnosis—when treatment is harder, and survival rates drop.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in American men and the second-deadliest. About 1 in 8 will be diagnosed, and 1 in 44 will die from it.

However, these numbers could be much lower if more men were regularly screened. The PSA test is a blood test that measures PSA, a substance made by the prostate. High levels could be a sign of cancer. There is also a digital rectal exam – this is when a doctor checks the prostate for anything unusual.

Now, at what age should men get screened? The CDC recommends that men at average or increased risk between the ages of 55 and 69 talk to their doctor and decide when screening is right for them. But high-risk men—like African American men or those with a family history—should consider screening as early as 45. If you’re 70 and older, routine screening is not usually recommended.

The point of screening is to look for cancer before symptoms appear. Prostate cancer often has no early symptoms. But when it does, they can include:



Blood in the urine

Frequent urination, especially at night

Difficulty starting to urinate

Many men skip screenings for various reasons—but it’s important to talk to your doctor. Catching it early could save your life.

