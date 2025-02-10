Michigan has high flu activity as the US faces worst flu season in 15 years

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, flu cases are on the rise, and Michigan is seeing very high flu activity, according to CDC data. Across the U.S., this flu season is the worst we’ve seen in at least 15 years.

It’s been a rough respiratory season and I know many patients who have come down with the flu. The CDC reports at least 24 million flu illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 deaths from flu-related complications.

Now, this year’s flu activity is the highest we’ve seen since the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. The season usually peaks between December and February. But, cases are still high with no signs of slowing. And since flu activity can rise and fall, it’s possible we’ll see a lot more cases in the coming weeks.

Unfortunately, hospitals are seeing more ER visits, and some schools have even closed, including here in Michigan. The latest data shows Michigan has 5,531 confirmed flu cases and 8,635 flu-like illnesses. And nearly 8% of patients visiting emergency rooms and urgent care facilities had flu-like illnesses— a big jump from 5.4% the week before.

Nationwide, more than 31% of flu tests are coming back positive, up from just under 19% in late December and early January, according to the CDC. Testing shows that two strains—Type A H1N1 and Type A H3N2—are causing most of the cases.

Flu vaccination rates are still low in Michigan. So far, about 2.6 million Michiganders—just 24%—have gotten their flu shot, according to the state health department.

Nationally, about 44% of adults have been vaccinated. But flu vaccination rates among kids have dropped to around 45%, which is lower than usual.

As for prevention:



Wash your hands often with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow

If you're in a crowded indoor space, wearing a mask can help reduce exposure

And most importantly, get vaccinated.

Since flu season is still going strong, getting vaccinated now can still protect you. And while it isn’t a perfect match, it’s still one of the best defenses we have.

If you end up with flu-like symptoms, call your doctor, urgent care, or pharmacy to ask about testing. There are also at-home flu tests available. If you test positive, starting antiviral medication early can help shorten symptoms and lower your risk of complications.

Also, if you develop severe symptoms—like trouble breathing, chest pain, or a high fever that won’t go away—get medical help right away. Flu season isn’t over yet, so taking precautions now can make a big difference.