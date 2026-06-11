Michigan House declares Sleep Deprivation Awareness Day as teen sleep crisis draws health concerns

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, Michigan lawmakers are recognizing June 11th as Sleep Deprivation Awareness Day. The goal is to draw attention to a growing health problem affecting both teens and adults.

Americans in general do not get enough sleep. I know I can struggle with this at times, too. Data shows that one in three adults, and more than eight in ten Michigan teens are not getting the recommended amount of sleep each night.

Now, when it comes to teenagers, you may think it’s because they like staying up late. But, teens actually experience a natural shift in their biological clock that makes it harder for them to fall asleep early. On top of that, many schools still start very early in the morning. And when teens have to wake up before their bodies are ready, they can end up carrying a sleep deficit day after day. That's why medical organizations, like the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, support middle and high school start times of 8:30 a.m. or later. Research shows that later start times can improve attendance, academic performance, and mood.

So, by passing this resolution, the Michigan House is recognizing sleep deprivation as a serious health issue. And it’s pointing to things like adequate sleep and later school start times as ways to help both teenagers and adults get healthier sleep.

When we consistently don’t get enough sleep, the risk of problems like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, depression, anxiety, and even injuries can increase. In fact, drowsy driving is a serious problem. It’s linked to about 100,000 crashes a year in the U.S., resulting in more than 71,000 injuries. Teen drivers are particularly at risk.

Also, for teens, poor sleep has been linked not only to lower academic performance but to risk-taking behaviors and even a greater risk of sports injuries and concussions.

The good news is that getting the right amount of sleep can make a big difference. Teens need 8 to 10 hours and adults 7 to 9 hours.

As for improving sleep habits, the key is to make sleep a priority. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Put away screens about an hour before bed. Create a relaxing bedtime routine and make sure your bedroom is dark, cool, and quiet.

Getting enough sleep is one of the best things we can do for our physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show

A conversation about the importance of the modern tribe. Bryant McGill, Jenny Young and Susaye Greene discuss online communities and their power to heal in the real world. Slow Roll founder Jason Hall talks with Dr. Nandi, MD about building a grassroots tribe from the ground up to help revitalize a city. Tune in this Sunday, June 14th at 1 pm.