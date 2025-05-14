Migraine drug helps relieve early symptoms, study finds

(WXYZ) — Migraines can be debilitating, but the symptoms that show up before the headache hits can be just as tough.

Now, a new study shows that acting fast with the right medication could make a big difference.

The drug is called ubrogepant. It was approved by the Food and Drug Administration back in 2019. So why is it making headlines now?

Well, most migraine research has focused on treating headaches. But if you suffer from these painful episodes, you might be familiar with what are called prodrome symptoms. These are early warning signs that a migraine is on its way — symptoms like sensitivity to light and sound, nausea, visual changes and neck pain. Unfortunately, they can feel just as disruptive as the migraine itself.

Now, a new double-blind study included more than 430 people. It found that those who took a 100-milligram dose of ubrogepant at the first sign of those early symptoms felt real relief. People were:



72% more likely to avoid light sensitivity

85% more likely to avoid fatigue

Twice as likely to avoid neck pain and sound sensitivity

More specifically, they noticed:

Better focus within an hour

Less light sensitivity after two hours

Less fatigue and neck pain after three hours

Less sound sensitivity after four hours

So, this study suggests that ubrogepant might be the first fast-acting treatment for pre-migraine symptoms.

Ubrogepant works by blocking pain signals in the brain. Specifically, it targets a receptor on neurons for a protein called calcitonin gene-related peptide, or CGRP for short. It keeps the protein from attaching to nerve endings.

As for side effects, most people tolerate ubrogepant well. When they do happen, it’s usually nausea, dizziness, sleepiness and dry mouth. But they’re uncommon — fewer than 5% of people report them.

Overall, ubrogepant is considered safe for most people. But talk to your doctor about any other medications or supplements you’re taking. Some of them might not mix well with this drug.

The good news is that if you suffer from early symptoms, this treatment might help before the full-fledged migraine takes hold. Just keep in mind: it doesn’t prevent future migraines or how often you get them. But it could mean less suffering and fewer lost hours to pain.

