More than 150 million mental health diagnoses may be tied to leaded gasoline

(WXYZ) — A new study revealed that leaded gasoline exposure may have contributed to millions of mental health cases in the U.S.

Researchers, whose findings were published in The Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, estimate that Generation X was most impacted.

If you’ve struggled with mental health issues, this study might offer some insight into why.

Now, starting in the 1920s, cars ran on gasoline that contained lead to help engine performance. Leaded gas wasn’t fully banned until 1996. So, anyone born before then could be at risk of harmful effects.

For the study, the researchers looked at data on lead levels in kids, how leaded gasoline was used and trends in mental health conditions. Here’s what they found: roughly 151 million mental health diagnoses may be attributed to lead exposure.

So, how does lead impact the body? Lead is a toxic metal that harms nearly every organ, especially the brain. It interferes with how the brain develops and functions. This can contribute to mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and ADHD.

The study found that Americans born before leaded gas was banned have faced higher rates of these mental health challenges. Generation X – those born from 1966 to 1986 – was hit the hardest.

But it’s not just diagnosable conditions. Lead exposure may cause subtle changes in behavior or personality. These can impact quality of life and personal success including being less conscientious, less organized or less resilient in tough situations.

It’s important for institutions to invest in research and work toward eliminating lead from the environment.

However, for the average person, first, be aware of potential lead sources. Lead was phased out of pipes in 1986 and paint in 1978. If you live in a home built before then, be mindful of these hazards, especially during renovations.

If you’re concerned, ask your doctor for a lead test, especially for kids. But please know that once lead has entered the body, its effects are irreversible. Treatments like chelation therapy are not always effective or safe for everyone. So, to reduce or prevent further exposure, find and remove the sources of lead.

Also, it’s super important to focus on a healthy lifestyle to limit harm. Exercise, eat a nutritious diet and avoid alcohol and smoking – these can help your body cope.

If you’re dealing with anxiety, depression or ADHD, there are ways to manage these issues including therapy, support groups and self-care practices. Working with your doctor or a professional can help you create a personalized plan. And finding the right approach can help you feel more balanced and lead a more fulfilling life.

