Most adults battle fatigue, CDC report finds

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevation finds fatigue is extremely common among American adults. Over a three-month period, nearly 72% of Americans said they experienced fatigue on multiple days.

Fatigue has become a common complaint. I often hear “I’m so tired” from my patients.

Now, the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics surveyed about 27,000 adults in 2024. Over three months, nearly three out of four people reported feeling very tired or exhausted on at least some days. And roughly 1 in 6 experienced frequent fatigue, meaning they felt that way most days or every day.

Women were more likely than men to report frequent fatigue. About 20% of women experienced it most days or every day, compared with 13% of men. Also, about 20% of younger adults ages 18 to 34 reported frequent fatigue.

As for how it might affect a person, fatigue can make it harder to concentrate, take part in normal social activities, stay active and manage work. Interestingly, the study found a link to depression and anxiety. People experiencing frequent fatigue were more than three times as likely to report signs of depression. And they were also about twice as likely to report concentration issues or anxiety problems.

The report didn’t look at underlying causes. But it’s important to understand the difference between fatigue and simply being sleepy. Fatigue is physical or mental exhaustion that doesn’t improve with more sleep or rest.

Now, there are many factors behind fatigue. Stress is a big one because it can leave us feeling drained.

There can also be physical causes. Conditions such as anemia, thyroid problems, heart disease and sleep apnea can all cause fatigue. Some medications can contribute as well.

For women specifically, autoimmune conditions can cause fatigue. And hormone changes at different life stages, including pregnancy, perimenopause and menopause, can also affect energy. Women may also feel more exhausted when they’re carrying more responsibilities at home and at work than their male partners.

So, to combat fatigue, make sure you’re getting enough quality sleep, eating well, exercising regularly, managing stress and making time for yourself. That can mean stepping away from your to-do list, taking a quiet break, doing some gentle stretching or practicing breathing exercises.

If you find that fatigue is persistent, getting worse or interfering with your daily life, talk with your family doctor. It could be a sign of an underlying medical problem that needs to be addressed.

