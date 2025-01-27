Nationwide ADHD medication shortage is 'an ongoing problem' in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — In today's Health Alert, the shortage of ADHD stimulant medications has been tough on families. Many parents - including here in metro Detroit - had to switch children to different medications.

The ADHD medication shortages have been stressful for many families. It left parents, health care providers, and pharmacists scrambling for alternatives - especially when school started back in September.

So, how did families cope?

Well, researchers studied prescription trends for kids aged 5 to 17. They used national data that covers 92% of prescriptions in the U.S.

After the FDA announced the Adderall shortage in October 2022, prescriptions for children and teens dropped significantly. But, the shortage didn't cause many kids to stop treatment altogether. Instead, a switch was made to other stimulant medications. And prescriptions for medications like dexmethylphenidate—better known as Focalin—went up.

So, while Adderall's use went down, Focalin became a common substitute. Now, the FDA did approve more production of stimulants. Unfortunately, however, shortages continue, even though Adderall does not currently appear on the FDA Drug Shortage list.

The study did find that girls aged 5 to 11 had a 9% higher rate of stimulant prescriptions than expected. This matches other research showing that more girls were diagnosed with ADHD for the first time during the pandemic than in previous years. One possible reason is that we're getting better at diagnosing ADHD in girls, which is a good thing. But it's also possible that, during the pandemic, some girls had more trouble staying focused or paying attention than before. And that led to a greater need for ADHD medications to help manage those challenges.

Now, there are both non-stimulant and stimulant ADHD medications. But stimulants are the most common. The CDC says they help about 80% of diagnosed kids. These medications work by boosting brain chemicals that help with focus and self-control, and they ease symptoms like distraction and hyperactivity.

That's why the medication shortage is such a big concern. Untreated ADHD can negatively impact a child's health, education, and relationships. And while it's great that kids were able to switch to alternative medications, it's still unclear how well these alternatives are working.

So, if a parent is struggling with their child and prescribed medications, please talk to your doctor about options. It's very important to stay proactive in managing your child's care.