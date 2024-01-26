Need a winter reset? Experts share benefits of slowing down during colder months

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, are you yearning for a "winter reset?" The concept of "wintering" has been gaining popularity. It’s a time to rest and embrace the benefits of slowing down during the colder months.

Winter might not be everyone's favorite season. It's cold outside, the days are shorter and gloomier, and we have to deal with icy and snowy weather conditions. All these things can really affect our mood and overall well-being, making us long for the warmth of spring.

But what if we changed the way we view winter? Instead of wishing it away, we instead embrace the idea of wintering – and turn this season into a period of rest, reflection, and rejuvenation.

As a society, we often feel the need to be busy. And this constant on-the-go denies our bodies a much-needed break. Stepping back from our fast-paced lives is, in my opinion, essential for both our physical and mental well-being.

So, let’s view winter as a time to slow down and examine unhealthy habits. Take a look inside at thoughts and emotions that may have been ignored or brushed aside during busier times.

For example, if you've been hard on yourself for not being as productive at work, facing relationship challenges, or beating yourself up over post-holiday weight gain, now is the time for some self-reflection and self-love.

Spending more time indoors is inevitable during these colder months, but you can view it as an opportunity for relaxation and self-care. Consider these wintering strategies:



Prioritize rest. It not only lowers stress, but boosts concentration and memory, helps strengthen the immune system, and can increase metabolism.

Get enough sleep. In our chronically sleep-deprived society, these shorter, darker days provide the perfect setting to get 7-9 hours of sleep.

Step outside. Getting outdoors during daylight hours when weather permits can boost your energy and improve negative moods.

Be social. You don’t need to be meet up in person, you can still stay connected through phone calls, texting, or messages which are all good for mental health.

Tend to your mental health. Winter can bring feelings of sadness, loneliness, and regret, which are normal. But if you are struggling, please reach out to your family doctor for help.

So, instead of resisting winter, consider it a time to slow down and take better care of yourself. Embracing this season can improve well-being, increase productivity, and create a more balanced lifestyle.

