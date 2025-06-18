New American Heart Association study links daily marijuana use to a higher risk of heart problems

(WXYZ) — In tonight’s Health Alert, marijuana is now legal in many states, including Michigan, and millions of Americans report using it daily. But new research is raising red flags.

A large study just published in the Journal of the American Heart Association links daily marijuana use to a significantly higher risk of heart problems.

As a doctor, I always say just because something is legal doesn’t mean it’s harmless. This new study looked at over 430,000 adults and found that people who use marijuana every day were 25% more likely to suffer from a heart attack or stroke compared to those who don’t use it at all.

Even occasional use showed some increased risk, but it was most pronounced in people using cannabis daily. The researchers believe marijuana may affect heart rhythm and blood pressure, potentially leading to long-term cardiovascular issues.

Importantly, this risk remained even after accounting for tobacco use, alcohol, and other health conditions. So we’re seeing more and more data suggesting marijuana is not as “safe” as some might assume, especially when it’s used regularly.

If you or someone you love is using marijuana daily, it’s time to talk to your doctor, especially if there’s a history of heart disease, high blood pressure, or stroke in the family.

Here’s what I recommend:



Be honest with your doctor about your marijuana use. It’s not about judgment—it’s about protecting your health.

If you’re using marijuana to help with sleep, anxiety, or pain, ask about safer alternatives.

And remember: moderation is key. Daily use comes with higher risks, even if you feel fine right now.

As we learn more about cannabis and the body, it's important to make informed decisions, not just popular ones.

