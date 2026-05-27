New blood test now among recommended screening options for colorectal cancer

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a new blood test is now being added to the list of recommended screening options for colorectal cancer. The American Cancer Society hopes it will encourage Americans who avoid traditional screenings to get tested.

I too often see this cancer in my practice. And I can’t stress enough how important screening is. Colorectal cancer cases are rising, especially in adults under 65. So having another testing option could really help.

That said, there are key things people should know about this new test called Shield. Studies show it detects about 83% of colorectal cancers. It works by looking for tiny DNA fragments that tumors release into the bloodstream. A big advantage of this test is that it’s a simple blood draw. And that convenience may encourage more people to get screened.

But here’s the important part - finding cancer early can dramatically improve survival. This test, though, is better at finding more advanced cancers and less effective at detecting early-stage disease.

The blood test is not meant to replace a colonoscopy. A colonoscopy is still the best screening tool we have. Why? Because it doesn’t just detect cancer, it can actually prevent it. During the procedure, doctors can find and remove precancerous polyps before they ever become dangerous. And I know it can be time-consuming, but it remains the gold standard.

Another option is stool-based tests like Cologuard Plus and ColoSense. Those can be done at home, and many people find them easier to complete. But, just like the blood test, if results come back positive, you still need a colonoscopy for confirmation and treatment.

Now, when should people get tested? If you’re at average risk, screening starts at age 45. If you have a family history of colorectal cancer or polyps, inflammatory bowel disease, or if you’re unsure, speak with your family doctor.

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death overall. But when it’s caught early, survival rates are very high. So, while a blood test is not the first choice for screening, it’s still better than no screening at all.