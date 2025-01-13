New estimates point to dementia rates nearly doubling by 2060

(WXYZ) — In today's health alert, new research estimates about one million Americans a year could develop dementia by 2060. That's roughly double today's numbers.

I hear from my patients all the time that dementia is one of the health issues they fear the most. And I always tell them there are steps you can take right now to lower your risk.

Earlier research estimated that 14% of men and 23% of women would develop dementia. But, a new study published in Nature Medicine shows that after age 55, up to 42% of people may face this condition if they live long enough.

Researchers followed roughly 15,000 adults in the US for several decades. They found that the risk rises significantly with age. Between 55 and 75, the risk is just 4%. By age 85, it jumps to 20%, and between 85 and 95, it climbs to 42%.

However, some groups face higher risks than others. Women, in particular, are more affected than men - 48% versus 35%. And Black Americans have a 44% lifetime risk compared to 41% for white Americans.

So, why are these numbers rising? Well, people are living longer than past generations – especially women, which is why their risk is higher. Plus, more awareness and screening may also mean that more cases are being diagnosed.

Dementia happens when memory, language, and thinking skills gradually decline.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type, and brain changes leading to it can start silently - up to 20 years before symptoms appear. Other types, like vascular dementia, happen when heart disease or small strokes reduce blood flow to the brain.

Now, here’s the good news: Research shows that what you do in midlife can make a difference. There are simple steps to lower your risk:



Manage chronic conditions: Keep high blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol under control to protect blood flow to your brain.

Prioritize sleep: Treat sleep apnea and aim for 7-8 hours of sleep.

Stay active: Regular exercise is great for both your heart and brain.

Eat well: A healthy diet with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains supports brain function.

Stay connected and engaged: Spend time with others and challenge your brain with hobbies or learning.

Protect yourself: Wear helmets to avoid head injuries and consider hearing aids if needed to prevent isolation.

The key window for protecting brain health is between the ages of 55 and 75. But it’s never too early or too late to start. The sooner you put your health first, the better your chances of reducing your risk.