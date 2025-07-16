New measles cases slowing down but outbreaks still active across the country

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, measles cases are still being reported, even though new case numbers have slowed in recent weeks. More than 1,300 cases have been reported nationwide so far this year, including 18 right here in Michigan.

The latest numbers from the CDC show that measles activity is still happening. As of mid-July, there have been 29 outbreaks and 1,309 confirmed cases across 40 U.S. jurisdictions. About 88% of those cases are linked to outbreaks.

Most people infected - 92% - were either unvaccinated or unsure of their vaccine status. Four percent had received one vaccine dose, and another 4% had both MMR doses.

So, who is getting measles the most? That would be kids aged 5 to 19, making up the biggest group at 37%. Followed by adults aged 20 and older at 34%, and children under 5 at 29%.

Hospitalizations are highest in kids under 5, with about 1 in 5 ending up in the hospital. And sadly, a total of three deaths have been reported this year.

Now, here in Michigan, there have been six cases in kids under age 5, four in school-aged kids, and eight in adults - that totals 18 cases. Seventeen of them were unvaccinated or had unknown status, and one had received at least two MMR doses.

Yes, it’s rare to get measles if you’ve been vaccinated. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective, so most vaccinated people are protected. But no vaccine is 100%. And during outbreaks, when there is a lot of virus circulating, infections can happen.

Also, for some groups like people who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems, they might still be at risk, even if they’re vaccinated.

Now, if you’re not sure about your vaccine history, start by checking your records first. There is a blood test, called a titer test, that can check your immunity. But it’s not usually needed unless your doctor recommends it. It requires a blood draw, takes time, and can be costly. If you were born before 1957, you’re generally considered immune. But if you’re still unsure, it’s safe to get another dose.

With summer travel, now is a good time to talk to your doctor and make sure you’re protected. Measles spreads fast, and the MMR vaccine is still our best defense.