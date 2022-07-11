(WXYZ) — A new omicron coronavirus mutant is raising concerns. BA.2.75 has been detected in at least 10 countries and has quickly gained ground in India.

Omicron's new subvariant BA.2.75 was first detected in early May in India. Since then, the subvariant has made its way to Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada and is also here in the U.S. as well.

You won't see it listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s variant tracker website because there have only been three cases identified. But I expect there will be more to come.

That's because BA.2.75 has some unique changes. It has eight additional mutations on the spike protein compared to BA.2. This could help it bind more efficiently to cells. One of these mutations is called G446S, which could help the virus escape from antibodies.

So how transmissible is BA.2.75? Well, we must remember that the subvariant is still very new, which means that scientists don't have many answers yet. However, data shows it's picking up speed in India and now makes up at least 25% of the cases there. So BA.2.75 may have a growth advantage.

Our vaccines will provide some protection against BA.2.75. But more importantly, vaccines are still expected to provide strong protection against severe disease and death from COVID-19.

As for prior infections, a recent analysis suggests that a person who was infected with BA.1 may have a lower risk of getting reinfected by BA.2.75. And when it comes to treatments like monoclonal antibodies, they may not be effective against BA.2.75 due to the additional mutations. However, oral antivirals like Paxlovid are expected to effectively treat omicron and its subvariants.

It's unfortunate that this virus continues to mutate and change. But that is the nature of coronaviruses. So once again, we have a new variant spreading. And once again, it has the potential to become the new dominant lineage. But that doesn't mean we need to panic.

However, we should take precautions and make sure that we're vaccinated. Vaccines are still our best defense. And sadly, a recent report by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that in some states, roughly 3 in 4 people are not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

So yet again, I encourage everyone to get boosted after the initial two shots. Children ages 5 and older can get one booster shot. While adults age 50 and over and those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can get at least two boosters.

